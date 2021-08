Police are trying to figure out how a woman wound up dead in Luzerne County.

LARKSVILLE, Pa. — Police were called to a home on West State Street in Larksville around 8 Thursday night for reports of a fight.

When they got there, they found a 25-year-old woman dead.

There's no word on who she is or how she died.

Larksville, Plymouth, and state police were on scene. They shut down the road for hours to investigate.

Police are saying this is an isolated incident but have not said if anyone is in custody.