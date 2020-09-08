Police searching for shooter in Hanover Township

Two victims were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Hanover Township said two people were shot Sunday afternoon and authorities are still looking for the shooter.

It all started on Boland Avenue.

Police believe at least one victim was shot on Boland Avenue and ran to Lee Park Avenue.

It's unclear where the second victim was shot.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

West Saint Mary Street is blocked off from South Main Street to Boland Avenue here in Hanover Township.