Police in Luzerne County investigating after tires found dumped in creek

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are investigating after dozens of tires were dumped into a creek in Luzerne County.

It's not just a nuisance. There's the potential for damage to the environment.

Photos from the Hanover Township Police Department show the tires dumped.

The land is owned by the Earth Conservancy. Saturday afternoon, it discovered someone dumped about 150 tires into Leuder's Creek.

The scene is not far from Front Street, and the entrance to Concrete City, in the Dundee section of Hanover Township.

Leuder's Creek flows into Nanticoke Creek, and then the Susquehanna River.

Police ask people in the neighborhood to call them if they saw anything suspicious, or if they captured a truck filled with tires on security cameras.

The Earth Conservancy is dedicated to mine land reclamation, conservation, and economic development in the Wyoming Valley.

Its Facebook page says they are working to get the tires out of there as fast as possible.

Tips on the illegal tire dump could pay off. The Earth Conservancy is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who dumped those tires in Hanover Township.