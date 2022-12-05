Gunfire investigation in Hazleton neighborhood

HAZLETON, Pa. — Two people are being questioned after shots were fired Thursday morning in what police are calling a domestic incident.
Officers tell us a gunshot was heard in the area of Church Street around 10 a.m.
During their investigation, police found a rifle and used cartridge near a storage business.
They also found a man hiding in a junked car in the woods and a woman near the business.
No one was hurt
Police are trying to figure out who fired the gun.
