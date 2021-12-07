Toll bridges plan on Interstate 80 draws criticism

PennDOT has proposed installing an electronic toll system for drivers headed west on Interstate 80 who pass over Nescopeck Creek.

NESCOPECK, Pa. — On Interstate 80 PennDOT wants to toll some bridges to pay for expensive repairs.

A public hearing on the plan for one of the bridges was held in Luzerne County.

PennDOT has proposed installing an electronic toll system, that would use E-Zpass or pay-by-plate collection for drivers headed west on Interstate 80 who pass over Nescopeck Creek.

At the public comment session at the Nescopeck Township Social Hall, people were upset over the plan.

People who showed up for the session could check out pictures of the proposed plan to toll the westbound I-80 bridge over Nescopeck Creek.

It's part of a proposal to toll nine bridges around the state in order to pay for repairs to those bridges.

The plan for the Nescopeck Creek bridge involves charging drivers heading west on Interstate 80 a $1 or $2 for cars and $5 to $10 for tractor-trailers.

Money from the tolls would be used to pay for the reconstruction, maintenance, and operation of the bridge and the surrounding roadway.

Drivers who attended tonight's meeting opposed the plan.

"Who do these tolls affect the most? The working person who need to cross daily, back and forth and it affects everybody cause the tolls are highest on the tractor-trailers," said Andrew Shecktor of Berwick. "Tractor-trailers deliver all of our goods, great it pays for the bridges. Now we're going to pay for that in increases of our goods. That's my concern."

No final decision on PennDOT's bridge tolling plan has been made yet,

If you missed the meeting, you can still comment on the plan.

Another session is also scheduled for tomorrow for the Interstate 80 bridge crossing the Lehigh River in Carbon County.

The meeting goes from 4-7 p.m. at Split Rock Lodge.