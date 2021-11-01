Pittston transformation may include Alvernia University

The old Pittston Apparel Company building is likely to host a satellite campus, among other things.

PITTSTON, Pa. — The Pittston Apparel Company logo on a building on Kennedy Boulevard represents a piece of its history and how the city was home to more than 80 dress factories.

"This building, which is 110,000 square feet, largest building footprint in the city was one of those operations," said Mayor Michael Lombardo. "As a matter of fact, my paternal grandmother and two of her sisters work here in the building."

While the pandemic has forced many projects to hit the pause button, that's not the case in Pittston, where work is underway to revamp the building. It is potentially home to a new satellite campus of Alvernia University in Reading.

"One of the locations that has been discussed is Pittston. We look forward to our continued negotiations with Mayor Lombardo and other city officials on a potential campus expansion," the university said in a statement.

Mayor Lombardo says it's close to a sure thing.

"They're talking about the possibility of being open for classes in August of this year, which is very realistic," added Lombardo.

15,000 square feet that is planned for Alvernia University, but that is only 1/10th of the building. There are also plans for the rest of it.

"There'll be 27 loft units in here. It will be what's called mixed-use," explained Lombardo. "There'll be some office space. The Salt Barre is already here."

That's a health and wellness studio up and running within the building. The owners hope all these developments transform this part of downtown.

"I just believe the energy in this building is amazing. It's going to attract so many more people," said The Salt Barre co-owner Michele Casey. "So much enthusiasm throughout the surrounding communities that it has nowhere to go but to develop in a great fashion."

Looking to the future, Mayor Lombardo thinks mixed-use spaces like this, with residential opportunities within walking distance to amenities, will be popular when or if companies shift to a remote workforce permanently.