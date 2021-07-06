Pittston Farmers Market returns with plenty of produce

But farmers tell Newswatch 16 there's a lack of labor getting it there.

PITTSTON, Pa. — It was a very sunny day for the first farmers market of the year in downtown Pittston, providing the perfect backdrop for folks looking for local produce.

"I come down, and just like every Tuesday I get a chance," said Michael English of Pittston Township. "I come down even when I'm coming home from work. If I see they're still open, I run because it's really a wonderful thing they put out down here in Pittston."

"We like to know where our fruits and veggies and our meats come from. So, we're to get to taste the difference. And we're happy to support the local farmers," said Jim Norris of Jenkins Township with his daughter Olivia.

Farmers tell Newswatch 16 the weather was on their side. They have plenty of great fruits and vegetables for people to purchase at farmers markets. But getting that produce to the market was harder this year than any other.

"That's the only problem is labor. Labor is a problem," said Chris Dymond of Dymonds Farm in Orange. "Labor's a problem. It's everywhere—the restaurants, the bars, everything. I know a lot of owners I know we're on the same boat."

So even though the tables here are covered in produce, it took a lot more work to get it there.

"It's bad," added Dymond. "And then whatever we can do. Ronnie, he's 90 years old. That's one of my biggest helpers. He's amazing."

"I think it's really, really important because these local farmers work very, very hard," said English, when asked about his inspiration for attending the market. "They grow their crops, and they go out into the heat, and they just work hard, and they think it's a pleasure just to come down and see them converse with them and help them."