Pierogi Festival continues in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Folks celebrated a northeastern Pennsylvania delicacy on Saturday in part of Luzerne County.

John J. Hopkins Memorial Park in Edwardsville was packed for the second day of the annual Pierogi Festival.

The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Saturday's festivities included a parade and a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Of course, the main event was trying pierogies and other delicious food from dozens of local vendors and restaurants.