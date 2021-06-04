Free COVID-19 testing site coming to Luzerne County

The site will open June 7 and remain open until June 10.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — A new COVID-19 testing site is set to open next week in Luzerne County.

The Department of Health announced on Friday that a free drive-thru and walk-up testing site will open in Edwardsville on June 7.

It is located at the site of the upcoming Edwardsville Pierogi Fest along Main Street.

Testing starts Monday and runs through Thursday, June 10.

The free testing site is open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. in Luzerne County.