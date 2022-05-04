Volunteers packing donations for Ukraine

HAZLETON, Pa. — A group of volunteers in Luzerne County is also hoping to make a difference for those in war-torn Ukraine.
City of Hazleton Outreach to Ukraine has been collecting medical supplies, diapers, and other necessities.
Volunteers spent the night organizing the donations which will be taken to Philadelphia and then flown to Poland.
"We've only been going about two weeks now and as you can see it's coming in tremendous. I expect that we're going to have at least a trailer, a 53-foot tractor-trailer going and I would think by the time it's all said and done we might fill two or three of them," said Tony Colombo of Hazleton. "The people of Hazleton have heart."
Donations are still being accepted at Blaise Alexander Dealership on Susquehanna Boulevard in Hazle Township.