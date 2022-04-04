Law enforcement in Lackawanna County donating bulletproof vests to Ukraine

Hundreds of bulletproof vests from police departments in our area will be sent to Ukraine, as the crisis overseas continues.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Food, clothing, and medical supplies aren't the only necessities needed in Ukraine, tactical gear is also in desperate need.

More than 70 bulletproof vests were dropped off at a church in Scranton this past weekend and many more are on the way this week.

Efforts here at home to help war-torn Ukraine continue.

The Pastor at St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Scranton put out a plea for tactical gear and his ask was answered. Police and sheriff's offices in parts of our area are donating what they don't need.

"I mean it's a life-saving device that we use on a regular basis. It's proven itself. So hopefully it will work over in Ukraine to help out so that no one loses their life there," said Chief Tim Trently, Archbald Police Department.

Tim Trently is not only the Chief of Police in Archbald, but he's also the president of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association.

He says Senator Marty Flynn's office reached out for the gear in hopes of helping the church get donations.

Chief Trently says he's already collected a few dozen vests himself, with more expected this week.

For many police departments, bulletproof vests only have about a five-year shelf life. While the tool is still in good shape, it has better use overseas.

"Well we can't use them so if they can use them and it's going to save some lives over there, that's awesome. It's a good thing," said Chief Trently.

According to Senator Marty Flynn's office, law enforcement departments in Monroe, Luzerne, and Lackawanna Counties have donated about two hundred vests in total.