Father, daughter found alive after small plane crash in Luzerne County

The search began around 9 p.m. in Bear Creek Township.

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA — A father and daughter are found alive in the woods in Luzerne County after their small plane crashed Sunday night.

State police say it's a miracle that both the 58-year-old father and his 13-year-old daughter survived the crash.

It took hours of searching overnight to find them. Their plane went down around 9 a.m. on Sunday about a half-mile into the woods in Bear Creek Township between Bald Mountain Road and Suscon Road.

Police were contacted by the FAA Sunday night that a plane had dropped off their radar after a rapid descent but it was tough to get a specific location.

Eventually, the United States Air Force was called in to help. They were able to ping the dad's phone and the girl's iPad which led them directly to the crash site.

Emergency crews found them huddled together for warmth. Both were in what police called a pre-hypothermic state.

"The daughter saves both of them by using her iPad and her dad was cuddling the daughter to give her warmth because they were both exposed to the elements and were suffering from hypothermia at the time," Sergeant John Richards of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Sgt. Richards says in his 28 years of experience he has never seen a plane crash of this type end this way not just with any survivors, but with two.

He called it a miracle.

"Believe me, they were very talkative when I got there. They were very scared at first dad was extremely scared when I first approached thinking there was an animal or something approaching his daughter," added Sgt. Richards. "We explained who we were that we were there to help. And immediately they start talking to us was cooperative the whole way. They helped us everywhere, which way they could help them. Get them out."

Both were taken to a hospital.

Police say the plane had taken off from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

The FAA is looking into what caused the plane to go down.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.