NTSB posts preliminary report on deadly plane crash

The crash in August involved a pilot preparing for the Great Pocono Raceway Air Show in Monroe County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The NTSB has released preliminary findings of last month's deadly plane crash at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

The GEICO Skytypers were practicing for the Great Pocono Raceway air show when pilot Andy Travnicek said he had an emergency.

According to the report, another pilot in the group told investigators that Travnicek's landing gear retracted and the plane slowed down.

Witnesses on the ground say they heard what sounded like an engine backfiring.

Travnicek, 50, died in the crash. Geico team members said Travnicek was a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, served in the U.S. Armed Forces, and was also a commercial airline pilot.

The NTSB is still trying to determine the exact cause of the deadly plane crash.