A man involved in a crash last month in Luzerne County has died.

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — The Lehigh County coroner says Michael Tate, 66, of Hazleton died Monday, November 16, from injuries he suffered in the crash back on October 3.

That's when police say Tate struck another vehicle, and then a tree at the intersection of Susquehanna Avenue and 22nd Street in West Hazleton.