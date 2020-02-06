New polling locations, machines for voters in Luzerne County

This will be a much different primary day election in Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — This will also be a much different primary in Luzerne County.

Not only are thousands of people voting in new places on primary day, but they will also be using new machines.

Luzerne County Manager David Pedri showed Newswatch 16 around one of the new, consolidated polling places.

It's the gym at Solomon Plains Junior High.

Pedri says picking schools to house the process was no accident.

"Obviously, we've consolidated over 144 polling places down to 58, but the polling places are at big locations like this, that allows us to spread out, utilizing social distancing," he explained. "The reason we went with gyms is because people can socially distance and spread out and make sure we have a safe and secure election."

Pedri assured voters this will be a safe and secure election. Hand sanitizers and masks will be available.

New this year, you will fill in a paper ballot with a pen and feed the ballot into a scanner to avoid touching too many surfaces. Voters will also get to keep the pen.