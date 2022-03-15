New equipment for Wilkes-Barre DPW

"It's just unbelievable. The guys they take care of the garbage, they take care of the recycling. They take care of potholes, they take care of everything that's associated with making sure that the neighborhoods are clean over 600 streets. We have in the city of wilkes barre these guys address on a daily basis. So, I want to thank you guys for we thank you for everything you do for us," said Mayor of Wilkes-Barre George Brown.