New equipment for Wilkes-Barre DPW

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's pothole season, and for one part of Luzerne County, they'll be a lot easier to fix.
The city of Wilkes-Barre's Department of Public Works welcomed some new heavy equipment Tuesday.
Four new vehicles were added to the lineup, all to help the department with its wide array of responsibilities.
"It's just unbelievable. The guys they take care of the garbage, they take care of the recycling. They take care of potholes, they take care of everything that's associated with making sure that the neighborhoods are clean over 600 streets. We have in the city of wilkes barre these guys address on a daily basis. So, I want to thank you guys for we thank you for everything you do for us," said Mayor of Wilkes-Barre George Brown.
The Department of Public Works is also responsible for snow removal, but hopefully, these vehicles won't be used for that until next year.
