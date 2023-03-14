Music teacher admits to child porn charges

David Fortin was arrested on child porn and related charges in 2021.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A music teacher from Luzerne County has pleaded guilty to 500 counts of possession of child pornography.

David Fortin was arrested on child porn and related charges in 2021 after a cyber tip indicated he had downloaded the material. Court papers describe some of the material as violent in nature and involving young boys.

On Monday, he admitted to hundreds of counts of possessing child pornography. Charges of disseminating child sex acts and other related charges were withdrawn.

Fortin owns and operates the Fortin Academy of Music in Tamaqua and taught students out of his home in Forty Fort.