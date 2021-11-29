District Attorney seeks assistance in Luzerne County child abuse case

David Fortin was arrested earlier this month on child porn charges.

FORTY FORT, Pa. — Officials in Luzerne County are seeking assistance in an ongoing child pornography case.

Investigators are currently looking into if any photos or videos possessed by David Fortin, 37, of Forty Fort, contained victims from Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania or were made in the area.

Fortin, a former music teacher who taught students in Forty Fort and Tamaqua, was arrested earlier this month in Luzerne County and faces child sex abuse charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Luzerne County Detectives at 570-825-1674 or the West Hazleton Police Department at 570-455-3733 ext. 106.