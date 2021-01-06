Mexican restaurant opens its doors for the first time as state lifts Covid-19 indoor capacity limits

Picosita Tacos waited until the state allowed restaurants to have customers inside at 100% capacity to have its grand opening

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Picosita Tacos on South Market Street in Nanticoke welcomed customers inside for its grand opening.

The restaurant's owners chose this Taco Tuesday as opening day because the state has now lifted its indoor capacity limits on restaurants, bars, and all other businesses.

Wilson Pacheco came to the new spot with his family.

"We are very happy, very excited, you know. Finally, we can go out without being afraid," Pacheco said.

The owners of Picosita Tacos started doing take out and delivery out of a space they were renting in February.

They waited to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant until Covid-19 capacity restrictions were lifted.

"That way people can kind of feel that they are safer and they can go back to their regular routine, their regular life. It's a fresh start," Co-owner Marisol Humala said.

The owners saw other restaurants treading water because of tight indoor capacity limits.

They were excited but nervous about opening day. In the end, more customers came in than anticipated with about 60 people stopping by for a bite to eat.

"It was a little scary because we didn't know if people were actually going to respond but people are actually happy for the summer they are able to come out and eat," Humala said.