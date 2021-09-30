Memorial highway to honor fallen first responder

In honor of Ed Nulton, a former volunteer Kunkle firefighter, a stretch of highway will be named in his memory where his fire service ended.

DALLAS, Pa. — Not a day goes by in over the past three years that Kunkle Fire Company Chief Jack Dodson doesn't think about Edward Nulton Sr.

"Ed was Johnny on the spot, he was a great guy. You could never say enough about him. He was our friend. He was our firefighter, he loved his community, he loved his family and he loved the fire company," said Chief Jack Dodson, of the Kunkle Fire Company.

In 2018, Nulton, a volunteer firefighter was directing traffic at the scene of an accident along a section of Route 309 and the intersection of Route 29 in Monroe Township when he was struck by a dump truck.

Never fully recovering from the injuries and trauma suffered by being hit, he died the following year.

"His community was his thing. You know he liked helping everybody whether they were friends, family, or the community. The fire hall was his second home, he just loved helping everybody. He was a good guy," said Nulton's daughter, LeeAnn Knoss.

To honor Ed Nulton, a stretch of highway will be named in memory of him, right where his fire service ended.

It was an idea that Chief Dodson and Dallas Township Chief of Police Doug Higgins came up with to remember him.

"Ed needs to be remembered and that was one good way to remember Ed," Cheif Dodson said. "He is very deserving though he's not here with us, he's a very deserving person to have an honor such as this."

"He be tickled, he'd be laughing about it, and he be happy about it," Knoss said.

The fire chief says the highway memorial sign honoring Nulton should be up in two months.