Man facing more sex charges in Luzerne County

Police have filed new charges against a man arrested for child sex crimes last year in Luzerne County.
Richard Garnett, who was arraigned Tuesday, is now accused of sexually assaulting a child at a kid's ministry program held at Roaring Brook Baptist Church in Hunlock Creek.
The alleged abuse happened between 2004 and 2006.
State police believe there may be more victims.
"We will ask the public if there's any other victims out there to come forward and let us know because we believe there were other victims," said State Police Trooper Deanna Piekanski. "He was with the church for 30 years approximately, could have possibly been even longer than that, so we're asking anybody else, any other victims or anybody that has knowledge of that behavior with him that they come forward."
Last year, troopers accused Garnett of molesting two children back in the 1980s.
Garnett is locked up.