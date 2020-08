The suspect faces a list of charges including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

HUNLOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have arrested a man for sexually assaulting two different juveniles 40 years ago.

Officers said the assaults by Richard Garnett happened at a home on Roaring Brook Drive in Hunlock Township starting in 1980 and lasted for four years.

Garnett faces a list of charges including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.