LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County faces child endangerment charges after allegedly driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle.

Troopers say Jonathan Acevedo of Freeland sped through a police checkpoint over the weekend on Stockton Mountain Road in Hazle Township.

When Acevedo did stop, police noticed a child inside the car, not wearing a seat belt.

Acevedo was then taken into custody.