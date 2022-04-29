State-of-the-art safety complex open in Susquehanna County

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the facility that houses the 911 center, emergency operations, and other county offices under one roof.

NEW MILFORD, Pa. — Susquehanna County and state officials were on hand to cut the ribbon on the new public safety complex near Gibson. The 45,000-square-foot facility houses the 911 call center and emergency operation services, along with the coroner's office, district magistrate, and training facilities. It will also offer public space during major emergencies.

"Employees were a big part of the design and what was going on here. And all the employees and their people did a fantastic job. And this is for our community, and it'll serve our community for the next 50 years without a problem," said Susquehanna County Commissioner Alan Hall.

The funding for the $20 million facility came from natural gas drilling funds and state grants, allowing the county to build it with state-of-the-art technology and security, ensuring the safety of those inside.

"Walls are bulletproof, glass is bulletproof, the doors are bulletproof. There's Kevlar line doors in certain areas. It's as safe as you can get. We've got capabilities that we've never had before," said EMA coordinator Scott Aylesworth.

The new facility had its first test after last week's power outages in Susquehanna County. Aylesworth says having all those departments under one roof allowed them to activate their plans quicker and provide a place to help those without power – something they didn't have in the old facilities.

"I didn't think we would ever be able to have everything right there. You know, if we have to activate, we walk across the hall, and you know, we're ready to roll. There is no delay on anything. It's just wonderful," said Aylesworth.

The county also hosted an open house for the public on Friday evening to tour the new facility.