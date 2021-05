Robert Lynn allegedly used a typewriter to fill out an absentee ballot application in his deceased mother's name.

FORTY FORT, Pa. — A man charged with trying to cast a ballot in the name of his dead mother in last year's presidential election was in court.

Robert Lynn, of Forty Fort, waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Last year, detectives say Lynn, a registered Republican, used a typewriter to fill out an absentee ballot application in his mother's name.

The woman died in 2015.