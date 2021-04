Detectives say it happened over a period of five years.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A Monroe County man is under arrest and charged with stealing money from his employer.

Monroe County Detectives says Stephen Golas, 34, of Kunkletown stole $675,000 while he worked at Megaphase from 2015 to 2020.

Detectives say he charged a company credit card to a Square account and then forged documents to make the charges look legitimate.