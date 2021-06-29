Man admits to sex assault on teen in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man accused of a sexual assault on a 14 year old has pleaded guilty in Luzerne County Court.
Richard Tomko, 46, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person less than 16, indecent exposure, and unlawful contact with a minor.
Wilkes-Barre Township Police received a complaint that Tomko had sexually assaulted a 14-year-old juvenile in the township in July of 2020.
Investigators said Tomko met with the juvenile on at least three occasions and assaulted them in a wooded area.
During the investigations, officers posed as the juvenile using the victims' cellular device and received sexual texts proclaiming love for the 14-year-old.