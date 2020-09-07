Luzerne County man charged with sexually assaulting a teen

Police say the man said he was in love with the teen.

A 44-year-old man is facing charges after police say he allegedly raped a 14-year-old over the holiday weekend.

According to Wilkes-Barre Township Police, they received a complaint that Robert Richard "Ruth" Tomko Jr. had sexually assaulted a teen.

While investigating the claim, officers posed as the teen using the alleged victim's cell phone.

Officers received sexual texts from Tomko and proclamations of love for the 14-year-old.

Officials discovered that Tomko and the juvenile had met on at least three occasions where he assaulted the teen in a wooded area near Anastasia Court.

Tomko is charged with Indecent Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Contact with a Minor.