Luzerne County man charged with sexually assaulting a teen

A 44-year-old man is facing charges after police say he allegedly raped a 14-year-old over the holiday weekend.
According to Wilkes-Barre Township Police, they received a complaint that Robert Richard "Ruth" Tomko Jr. had sexually assaulted a teen.
While investigating the claim, officers posed as the teen using the alleged victim's cell phone.
Officers received sexual texts from Tomko and proclamations of love for the 14-year-old.
Officials discovered that Tomko and the juvenile had met on at least three occasions where he assaulted the teen in a wooded area near Anastasia Court.
Tomko is charged with Indecent Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Contact with a Minor.
He is locked up on $100k straight cash bail in Luzerne County.