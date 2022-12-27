Man accused of shaking, killing baby in Luzerne County

A man from Luzerne County is locked up after allegedly shaking an infant so severely, he died.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Jacob Campbell is now facing third-degree murder charges following the death of his two-month-old son in Luzerne County.

Police say they were called to a home along Cleveland Street in Plains Township back on November 3 for reports of a semi-responsive infant who was bleeding from the nose.

Officers say the little boy was flown to the hospital.

The child passed away a few weeks later.

The 24-year-old father is accused of shaking his son so severely that it caused severe head injuries.

Campbell is locked up without the possibility of bail in Luzerne County.