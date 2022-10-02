Luzerne County Visitors Bureau back on track

The bureau opens in its new location on Monday, and Newswatch 16 got a look inside.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — On the newly named Old Train Station Road in Wilkes-Barre, you'll find the new Luzerne County Visitors Bureau in the old train station after months of renovations.

"It's just an iconic building for everybody in Luzerne County," said Visit Luzerne County's Executive Director Alan Stout. "You don't even have to tell them the directions. You don't even have to tell them the address. You tell them we're in the train station and everybody knows."

For many reasons, the staff says this is a much better fit for the bureau than its previous location on Public Square. This new location opens to the public next week.

"There's free parking for people. The visitor's lobby is twice as big as the one that we had on Public square. And so for all those reasons, you know, this just makes it a perfect home for the visitor's bureau," said Stout.

Including the history and the memories once made within these walls.

"You had a lot of people coming and going from here. You know sometimes when I'm here, I think about all the hugs that must have happened here when people came home. All the tears that may have been shed when people are leaving, you know, people going off to war and we've had people in here telling us those stories," said Stout.

If you come to check out the new visitor's bureau, you can also take something else that's new – a Mountains to Main Street guide for Luzerne County.

"Maybe that's a good omen because it literally came out today," said Stout.

Throughout the new bureau, you can find brochures on things to do in Luzerne County and the rest of northeastern and central Pennsylvania, but something that Stout says goes beyond these pamphlets is the knowledge of the team behind the counter. The members of which are eager to help guide anyone to fun and adventure in Luzerne County.