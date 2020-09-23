Luzerne County nonprofits ask for your vote to win $25K

CASA of Luzerne County and the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA are finalists in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist contest.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — CASA of Luzerne County is one of two Luzerne County-based organizations asking for your help.

"CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates," explained program coordinator Sarah Mulé. "What we do is we recruit and train volunteers from our community who act as the voice for abused or neglected kids in the Luzerne County foster system."

CASA is asking for your vote in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist contest, to help the organization be one of 40 finalists out of 200, to win $25,000 each.

If they get enough votes, CASA plans to use the money to help more than 500 foster children in Luzerne County.

"We know these are kids that we see at the grocery store, these are kids that, you know, maybe your nieces and nephews know, your kids know, you know? When they're going through the most difficult times of their lives, and it's situations that they didn't ask for."

The Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA is also a finalist. They're hoping to also win $25,000 to go toward a new child care center in Forty Fort.

"We were very lucky to acquire a new building in Forty Fort last year, and that will be the Casterline Childcare Center," explained Michele Schasberger with the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA. "This funding is an opportunity for us to create online learning support and an outdoor classroom at that particular location."

Finalists tell Newswatch 16 they are thrilled two area organizations have made it to the finals.

"It's just unlikely because you know we're relatively small population-wise. Next to the nation and even next to Pennsylvania. So, of the 2,000 applicants only 10 percent were chosen to move on to this next phase, and the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA and CASA were two of those of those 10 percent, so in the top 40 will get the $25,000 and we want to bring $50,000 home to Luzerne County," added Schasberger.

You can cast a vote for CASA of Luzerne County by clicking HERE.