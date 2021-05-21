Luzerne County Manager David Pedri resigning

Pedri announced Friday that his resignation will be effective on July 6, 2021.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Luzerne County Manager David Pedri announced Friday that he is stepping down from his county post to take a job in the private sector.

Pedri said in a release that his resignation will be effective on July 6, 2021.

Pedri also said he has decided against running for Luzerne County district attorney, a position he had been encouraged to pursue.

Pedri noted the challenges the county faced in the five years of his tenure, including the pandemic, blizzards, flooding, cyber-attacks, and the tornado that hit a shopping center in Wilkes-Barre Township.