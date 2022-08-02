Lost loves left in the litter box

A cat café in Luzerne County is providing a chance to express your Valentine's Day feelings for your ex.

PLAINS, Pa. — It's been ten months since the Purrfect Mugs Cat Cafe opened in Plains Township. Owner Vikki Kenyon says the response from the community has been "pawsitive."

"It's been really good. We've been able to bring a lot of light to the cat issues with, you know, cats being abandoned and then needing homes, and we brought a lot of cats into homes already. We're up to 41 adoptions right now, and they just keep coming. It's been an amazing experience so far," Kenyon said.

The cafe partners with Whiskers World Cat Rescue, also in Plains Township, and is hoping to raise money for it this Valentine's Day

"We decided to do a Valentine's Day fundraiser but took a more cynical approach. We're having people donate any amount they feel comfortable with, and then they could write their ex's name in the litterbox. At the end of the month, we'll have the cats use it."

Apparently, people around town are looking forward to the end game here for their ex.

"People think it's really funny. It's definitely bringing a lot of attraction to the store and to the rescue," Kenyon said. "(There are) people around this time of year who like it, and you have the people that don't necessarily like this holiday, and I think it's just a fun way to raise money."