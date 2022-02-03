Honesdale salon offering chocolate pedicures for Valentine's Day

Plenty of businesses in our area are getting creative with their offerings for lovebirds this Valentine's Day. Newswatch 16 found one example in Wayne County.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Why settle for getting that special someone just chocolate, or just a spa treatment, when you get both?

That's Megan McCarthy's motto at Serenity Spa and Salon in Honesdale.

"Our manicures and pedicures start with a chocolate scrub. And then we follow up with our homemade chocolate body butter," said McCarthy.

McCarthy decided to whip up some chocolate lotion to offer a unique gift for Valentine's Day – for your loved one, or for yourself.

"February is the month of love, chocolates, flowers, all that kind of stuff, so I just thought it would be a nice take on chocolate, just in a non-edible way."

February may be the month of love, but small business owners don't always feel the love during the snowier seasons.

"A lot of people go south for the winter. We have a lot of snowbirds in this area, rightfully so, right?" said McCarthy.

She hopes her Valentine's Day offerings give the business a boost.

'We've already had some bookings; we just started offering them this week. And they're offered throughout the entire month of February."