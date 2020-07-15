Little League play suspended

Little Leagues in Luzerne County, which just got underway a few weeks ago, are now being encouraged to shut down for a week.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The grass is cut, and the bases are out at the Back Mountain little league field in Dallas township.

The only thing that's missing is the players.

After district officials recommended the recent suspension of little league activities, kids we spoke with are pretty upset.

"It's disappointing that I don't get to play with my friends, and play baseball," said Bryce Zoranski of Swoyersville.

On Monday night, Little League District administrator Bob Bertoni recommended that all little league activities be suspended for at least seven days.

In an email sent to more than 50 little league presidents, Bertoni says,"We have had a number of students test positive in our district and we are getting a lot of reports of people traveling outside the state to areas where they need to quarantine for 14 days, which they are not doing."

We found parents who are okay with sending their children to play.

"As a parent, I'm not really worried just because I know what has gone into the precautions that all the teams are taking and to provide a safe little league season for the kids," said Jeff Zoranski.

And while the kids have to sit on the bench, for now, it's all in hopes that they're able to score later on.

"Number one we wanna play baseball but more importantly we wanna be safe and to give up a week, it's really not a big deal," said Steve Skammer.

"I hope by next week were allowed to scrimmage the teams we were supposed to and the practices that we have."