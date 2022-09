The company allegedly sold aftermarket devices that were designed to defeat the emissions control systems on cars and trucks.

EXETER, Pa. — Keystone Automotive will pay a $2.5 million penalty for allegedly selling aftermarket devices that were designed to defeat the emissions control systems on cars and trucks.

The vehicle parts distributor has headquarters in Exeter.

The EPA says the company's actions violated the clean air act.

The settlement is the third largest civil penalty settlement of its kind nationwide.