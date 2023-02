The blaze broke out on Temperance Hill in Plymouth Township Friday morning.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a house in Luzerne County Friday morning.

The fire started around 8:30 a.m. in a home on Temperance Hill in Plymouth Township.

A vehicle near the home was also damaged.

There is no word on injuries or the cause of the fire.

Developing story; check back for updates.