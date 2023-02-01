Truck crashes into woman's garage for second time in months near Giant's Despair

It feels like a horrible case of deja vu for one family in Luzerne County. A vehicle crashed into the home's garage for the second time in a matter of months.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — "Who says lightning can't strike twice?"

That was the reaction Mike Revitt had when he showed up to this home on South Walnut Street in Wilkes-Barre Township Wednesday morning.

This crash scene is almost an exact replica of a crash at the same home back in November.

"It wasn't even cleaned up yet. There was still a lot of debris that had to be cleaned up from the last accident a few months ago," said Revitt, who is also the township administrator.

Revitt has seen one too many crashes on this street. It's right off a road known as Giants Despair.

Some of those crashes have been deadly, leading officials to put up signs warning trucks weighing more than 10.5 tons to stay away.

"They're ignoring the signs, and they continue. They come down the mountain, they lose their brakes, and they're basically using Lehigh Street as a runaway truck ramp."

At the bottom of Lehigh Street is a school bus stop.

"If that truck was 10 minutes later, that bus stop would have been loaded with children."

The crash Wednesday happened around 7:30 a.m.

Revitt says the woman who lives there was home at the time. She's OK. The driver did not suffer any serious injuries.

Revitt wants this to stop happening.

"There's been talk about eliminating tractor-trailers from getting off of the Turnpike at Bear Creek entirely; reconstructing the intersection of Laurel Run Road and Route 115 where trucks cannot possibly make the turn. There has been talk about turning a 200-yard section of Laurel Run Road where it meets Route 115 into a one-way, but of course, that's going to affect residents of Bear Creek in that area. And there's just no easy fix to it," Revitt said.