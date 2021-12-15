Helping homeless vets stay warm this winter

A giving tree is displayed inside the Amvets Post 59 to encourage donations for homeless veterans.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — For the first time, a giving tree is displayed inside the Amvets Post 59 in Luzerne County.

"It was donated by a close family friend in memory of her and that is how it came about. And so far we've gotten some donations, but we still need so much more," said Tammy Wenger.

The goal of the giving tree is to visit it, take an ornament, and come back with the item written on the back, then that item will be given to a homeless veteran.

"Any winter item? Yes. If they want to come and pick an ornament, that's great if they just want to drop off something that they get if they're in the store and they see something and they just want to bring it down. That's fine," Wenger said. "Also whatever works for them. We would just be happy to get some more items because right now we've only got four or five donations and it's getting cold out there."

Frank Perk with the Forward Support Base Initiative is partnering with Amvets.

His team will distribute the items once they are collected.

"We go right out into the homeless community. So we traveled through the woods, we look under bridges. We go out into the community to try to find veterans in need who want to come in," said Perk.

"If they don't want to get off the streets. We can at least keep them warm during the winter months," said Wenger.

You can bring your donations to the post on Fellows Ave Monday through Friday between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Or on the weekends between 12 p.m. and 11 p.m.

You can also send a monetary donation to the post with the "giving tree" in the memo.