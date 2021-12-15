Veterans in Lycoming County receive holiday meals

The holiday food distribution will feed 375 families.

DUBOISTOWN, Pa. — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and Highmark Health want to make sure local veterans have food this holiday season.

The health care company donated $15,000 for a veteran holiday food drive.

"Serving veterans in need. So, we have about 375 families that are expected here and they are going to receive a holiday set of foods," said Joe Arthur, the executive director of the food bank.

Richard Caldera, of Williamsport, served nine years in the marines.

He lined up in his car at the VFW in Duboistown to get his food.

"Really helps with the food bills and everything so I am very appreciative of them," said Caldera.

Folks coming through the distribution line will get a frozen turkey, eggs, milk, potatoes, and other fixins for a holiday meal.

Food insecurity affects many people in central Pennsylvania.

With prices rising in grocery stores, the food bank believes distributions like this one are important.

"It seems like everything is going up. So, families are struggling a little bit more than we anticipated this year and I think that accounts for the higher number of people that are coming today," said Arthur.

The vets who picked up the food say their holiday meal plans and some said they aim to make it last.

"Probably eat some of it. Can't eat it all in one time now, come on," said Bill Shurer of Williamsport.

"Yeah, I am really excited about making a turkey. It will be a big surprise for my girlfriend," said Caldera.

Veterans that are facing food insecurity can contact the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank to learn more about their military share program.

Click here for more information about the food bank.