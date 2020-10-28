Helicopter helps repair power line in Nescopeck

A power line broke over the Susquehanna River, causing about 2,500 homes and businesses to lose power for hours.

NESCOPECK, Pa. — It's not a sight you see too often but PPL does use helicopters for repair work.

A helicopter hovered over a set of power lines, brought in to help fix one of the lines that broke over the Susquehanna River.

Kathy Rinehimer owns Kathy's Concrete Ornaments with her husband on Route 11 near Berwick.

They both came out to watch the helicopter as it dragged another line from beneath it.

"We knew it landed this morning so we were waiting for it to come and it was pretty amazing to see that hook on that line," Rinehimer said

PPL says the break in the power line caused an outage that affected roughly 2,500 homes and businesses in the Nescopeck area but much of that power was restored by morning.

However, the power was cut to Nescopeck so the repair work could be done with this outage map showing nearly 1,800 homes and businesses that would be out of electricity for hours.

"We have to take power out again. That has started again already and that repair will take four to six hours, sometime this evening we hope to have those customers restored," said Alana Roberts of PPL Electric Utilities.

On West 3rd Street, closed businesses sat empty and dark; some with signs explaining why the shops were shuttered.

People in Nescopeck say they understand that crews are working to get the power back on, but after two days of off and on electricity, their patience is starting to wear thin.

"It's beyond frustrating," Carla Alber of Nescopek said. "I have a second grader who needs to do work online and we can't charge her tablet if we don't have power."

Still, some tried to make the best of it, including Les Miller who used the loss of power to tease his grandkids.

"It was a little dark but I told them this is how the cowboys lived," Miller said laughing.

PPL had estimated power to be fully restored to the Nescopeck area by 9:30 p.m.