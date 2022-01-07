Hazleton gains four new firefighters in swearing-in ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony took place Friday afternoon in Hazleton.

HAZLETON, Pa. — There are now four new firefighters protecting the city of Hazleton.

A swearing-in ceremony was held Friday afternoon at Hazleton's Southside Fire Station.

The new hires will replace four longtime firefighters who retired at the beginning of the year.

Mayor Jeff Cusat was on hand to deliver the oath of office.

With the addition of the newcomers, the city will have 23 paid firefighters on staff to help make sure the fire department is staffed 24 hours a day.