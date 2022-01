The funeral procession on Monday morning in Montrose was in honor of Patrick Daly.

MONTROSE, Pa. — A U.S. Navy veteran and firefighter was laid to rest in Susquehanna County.

The funeral procession on Monday morning in Montrose was in honor of Patrick Daly.

Daly was a lifelong member and past president of the United Fire Company. He also served as curator of the company's museum.

Daly passed away unexpectedly last week at the age of 49.