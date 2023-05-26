Great Pocono Raceway Airshow returns this weekend

Maybe you're getting ready to board a plane for the holiday weekend. Or maybe, you'd prefer to watch them from the ground. The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow is back.

AVOCA, Pa. — This weekend, fighter jets will take off from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport and head straight to Pocono Raceway, where thousands of people will be waiting in the stands.

"They are going to be blown away. I can tell you that for a fact," said Ricky Durst from Pocono Raceway. "At Pocono Raceway, we're used to high speeds; we're used to some elite drivers. But I can tell you what these guys are going to do in these F-18s and these F-22s are going to leave you speechless."

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team are headlining the Great Pocono Raceway Airshow this weekend.

The pilots have been practicing here at the airport in Avoca.

We saw them from our roof cam on Thursday in Moosic. The guys at Pocono Raceway were just as stunned as we were.

"We're sitting in the office, didn't know they were coming. It zooms over, and it's like, wow, this is the real deal. They all have their own scream, and it's awesome," said A.J. Stack from the raceway.

"They were up over the track yesterday, and I saw things I thought I would never see. I was spellbound. It's going to be unbelievable," Durst said.

The last time the air show came to Pocono Raceway, rain put a damper on things. That won't be the case this weekend.

"This weekend looks absolutely beautiful every day. It's going to be in the 70s, sunny. It's going to be absolutely perfect to see a show," Stack said.

The airshow also features vintage aircraft and aerobatic performers.

The show starts at 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 11 a.m. so kids can enjoy the free carnival before the performance.

If you buy tickets online, you save $10: $25 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. If you buy them at the gate, it's $35 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under.

All seating is general admission. Buy tickets here.