Governor Shapiro discusses broadband plans in Pittston

Newswatch 16's Cheslea Strub explains the governor's plan to get Pennsylvanians logged on.

PITTSTON, Pa. — The Pittston Memorial Library in Luzerne County has 12 computers that director Jessica Lane says people are using every day.

"It's amazing how many of them say we can't get it at home or we can't afford it," said Jessica Lane, Director of The Pittston Memorial Library.

Many come here to connect.

"Apply weekly for their unemployment benefits. We have people that are checking their charts for their health program that they are currently looking at. What they have in their X-rays are when they do have another doctor's appointment. We have so many people applying for their benefits for the state," Lane added.

Governor Shapiro visited the library with local leaders and members of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority to talk about a federal program to help change that.

"We have the funding. We were working on a plan to invest the funding, and we're committed to finally closing the digital divide," said Brandon Carson, PA Broadband Development Authority.

Pennsylvania will receive $1.16 billion to expand broadband coverage across the Commonwealth.

"My administration is working with partners at the local and federal level to bring broadband to communities all across Pennsylvania to fill in those roughly 325,000 or so spots where we either have no internet or not reliable internet," Carson said.

Shapiro says, eventually, this will make high-speed internet more accessible and affordable.

"What folks can expect are reasonable rates reasonable kind of based on statewide standards. There'll be competition in the marketplace between the various internet service providers which should also hopefully bring down those costs," Governor Shapiro said.

Shapiro says this project is still in its planning phase.

First, their plan has to get federal approval, then they can start building the infrastructure needed.

The governor hopes that the process will start at the beginning of next year.

In the meantime, if you are having trouble getting online, Jessica Lane at the Pittston Memorial Library says you can always come here to log on and learn more about assistance programs that are currently available.