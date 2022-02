The fire started around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night in Laurel Run.

LAUREL RUN, Pa. — Flames engulfed a garage in Luzerne County.

The fire sparked around 8:30 p.m. at the stand-alone garage on East Northampton Street in Laurel Run.

No one was hurt but the garage is a total loss.

Officials have ruled the fire accidental, saying a wood stove is to blame.