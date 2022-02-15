Cause listed for fire in Monroe County that took lives of grandmother, four children

Family members have received an outpouring of support through a GoFundMe page.

KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — Investigators determined the cause of a house fire that claimed the lives of four children and their grandmother in the Poconos.

State police say the fire was an accident attributing its start to a fireplace.

It has been four days since the fire took the lives of Rosemarie LaBarre, 53, and her four grandchildren in Polk Township. Since then, the family has received an outpouring of love and support.

An online fundraiser has raised more than $100,000 for the Ribera family.

According to the post, Markie and Carlos Ribera lost their four children and Markie's mother, Rosemarie LaBarre, in the house fire on Thursday night in Polk Township.

The Monroe County coroner confirms LaBarre was watching the children Thursday night while her daughter and son-in-law were out of the home.

Shortly after the fire happened, a GoFundMe page was started by family friend and House on the Rock church member Jessica McCormic.

Since it was posted, over 1,500 people have donated, amounting to more than $115,000.

Many of the donations come from members of the House on the Rock Family Church in Wind Gap, where Markie is a children's pastor.

In a statement to Newswatch 16, the church addressed the tragedy.

"House on the Rock Family Church is grieving along with the Ribera family and our church family. We appreciate the love and support of our community and ask that you continue to pray for peace and comfort."

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at House on the Rock Church in Wind Gap.

