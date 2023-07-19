Funeral services set for Luzerne County cold case victim

Joan Dymond's remains were found in 2012 and were positively identified last year.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Funeral services have been scheduled for a 14-year-old girl from Wilkes-Barre who went missing more than 50 years ago.

The obituary for Joan Dymond lists a visitation at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre, followed by a funeral at 10:30 a.m.

The Meyers High School student disappeared in 1969.

Last fall, state police identified remains found in 2012 at a former coal mining operation in Newport Township.

The coroner ruled her death a homicide last month.