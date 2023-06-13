New details in Luzerne County cold case

54 years ago, Joan Marie Dymond left her home and never returned. Now investigators say she was a victim of homicide.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The cold case of Joan Marie Dymond is warming up.

She was only 14 years old when she disappeared from Andover Street Park in Wilkes-Barre on June 25th, 1969.

Her remains were found decades later in November of 2012 on the grounds of a former coal mining operation in Newport Township near Nanticoke.

Investigators now confirm Dymond was a victim of homicide.

"I do feel positive where the investigation is at right now and we are doing a lot of interviews and we have done a lot of interviews. We have a lot of interviews to do, by no means are we done," said Trooper Andrew Morgantini.

Up until last fall, Dyond was only known as "Jane Newport Doe."

Since announcing her identity back in October, investigators say they've talked to several friends and classmates. Now they hope to put even more pieces of the puzzle together.

"There have been individuals that we found along the way who didn't contact us, we got information from them, but it always helps if someone calls us rather than us having to track them down so it saves time and helps the investigation," explained Trooper Morgantini.

State Police are not revealing how Joan Marie Dymond died, but they still want to talk to anyone who may have information about her life, disappearance, or death.

"We're trying to put people in places at certain times or determine who was hanging out with Joan at that time and what mutual friends they had. Someone may think that is minor and they are not going to call in but that is very important to the investigation," said Trooper Morgantini.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information relating to the homicide of Joan Marie Dymond.