Free Thanksgiving dinner in Wilkes-Barre

Hundreds stand in line for a hot meal.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Volunteers in Wilkes-Barre took some time away from their own families Thursday to make sure those less fortunate were able to celebrate Thanksgiving.

The Kitchen along East Jackson Street in the city welcomed anyone in need of a Thanksgiving dinner.

The need was so great that a line was formed outside before the doors opened.

Volunteers prepared about 300 meals.

"I think we all feel very very happy that we can give something to those that don't have anything for those that do have something but not enough to keep on going," said Joan Robinson of Wilkes-Barre.